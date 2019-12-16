VR movie-watching service Bigscreen will offer Paramount films

Bigscreen's virtual cinema app was a major part of the Oculus Quest launch, allowing people to use a VR headset to watch a movie in simulated environments like around a campfire or in a retro cinema. Users can watch along with friends including customizable avatars and sharing audio.

Previously, users could use watch a streaming service like Netflix or Twitch in a Bigscreen environment, or join a friend's multiplayer room to view a shared desktop. With the new system, they can join group showings of films they don't own, which are displayed in a virtual theater. The first movies being shown in December include Interstellar, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Star Trek, accessed on a pay-per-view basis.

There will be a rotating schedule of four new movies shown each week, and viewings will be scheduled every 30 minutes. Most will be 2D screenings, but some will be shown in 3D too using VR technology. As well as viewing the movie, users can hang out with other movie buffs and voice chat in the virtual lobby.

Bigscreen will premiere its first movies on December 16th, available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia and Japan.