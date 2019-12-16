Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cadillac
Cadillac’s 2021 Escalade will boast a 38-inch curved OLED screen

That's a more powerful screen than many people have in their homes.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
22m ago in Transportation
Comments
In a teaser video published today, Cadillac offers a glimpse of the 38-inch, curved OLED screen that will arrive in its 2021 Escalade. Cadillac says the display will have "twice the pixel density of a 4K television." It didn't share much beyond that but plans to reveal the Escalade during Oscars week, on February 4th.

Most infotainment systems occupy a space in the center of the dashboard, and even the largest are typically no bigger than a tablet. Cadillac's video makes it look like this screen will stretch across the interior of the car.

As Autoblog points out, the teaser video suggests that the 2021 Escalade will have semi-autonomous driving technology, indicated by the green light across the steering wheel. We won't have to wait too long to learn the specifics, as the reveal is scheduled for less than two months away.

Via: Autoblog
Source: Cadillac
