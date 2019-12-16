Cadillac’s 2021 Escalade will boast a 38-inch curved OLED screen

In a teaser video published today, Cadillac offers a glimpse of the 38-inch, curved OLED screen that will arrive in its 2021 Escalade. Cadillac says the display will have "twice the pixel density of a 4K television." It didn't share much beyond that but plans to reveal the Escalade during Oscars week, on February 4th.
Straight lines are so last year. Introducing the first curved OLED in the industry, with over 38" diagonal of total display on the 2021 #Cadillac #Escalade. First look February 2020, available late 2020. pic.twitter.com/AoW4SvXhYA— Cadillac (@Cadillac) December 16, 2019
Most infotainment systems occupy a space in the center of the dashboard, and even the largest are typically no bigger than a tablet. Cadillac's video makes it look like this screen will stretch across the interior of the car.
As Autoblog points out, the teaser video suggests that the 2021 Escalade will have semi-autonomous driving technology, indicated by the green light across the steering wheel. We won't have to wait too long to learn the specifics, as the reveal is scheduled for less than two months away.