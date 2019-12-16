Cadillac’s 2021 Escalade will boast a 38-inch curved OLED screen

Straight lines are so last year. Introducing the first curved OLED in the industry, with over 38" diagonal of total display on the 2021 #Cadillac #Escalade. First look February 2020, available late 2020. pic.twitter.com/AoW4SvXhYA — Cadillac (@Cadillac) December 16, 2019

Most infotainment systems occupy a space in the center of the dashboard, and even the largest are typically no bigger than a tablet. Cadillac's video makes it look like this screen will stretch across the interior of the car.

As Autoblog points out, the teaser video suggests that the 2021 Escalade will have semi-autonomous driving technology, indicated by the green light across the steering wheel. We won't have to wait too long to learn the specifics, as the reveal is scheduled for less than two months away.