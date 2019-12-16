Latest in Entertainment

Image credit:
Hulu will stream a Greta Thunberg documentary in 2020

Its creators started following Greta's efforts from the time she held school strikes.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago in Internet
Hulu will premiere a Greta Thunberg documentary in 2020 for those who want to see how she became the face of the fight against climate change over the past year. According to Deadline, the documentary is being produced by B-Reel Films, which has an office in Stockholm, and directed by Nathan Grossman. Apparently, they've been following Greta's efforts since her early school strikes in Stockholm until she started speaking in front of government leaders and heading international protests. Deadline says Hulu also came onboard "a while back" and is involved in the behind-the-scenes process.

Back in September, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist bravely called out world leaders for failing to do enough to address the climate crisis at the UN Climate Action Summit. More recently, Time's Person of the Year for 2019 also spoke at the COP25 Climate Change conference, blasting wealthy countries and massive corporations' pledges to combat climate change as "creative PR." The documentary doesn't have a release date yet, but it does have a working title: Greta. It will join other documentaries about culturally relevant personalities and experiences when it becomes available, including Hillary, which will be come out on Hulu in March 2020.

Source: Deadline
In this article: entertainment, Greta Thunberg, Hulu, internet
