Quibi is remaking ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ for adults

The revival is supposedly reimagined and full of twists. It will star adults, likely those who grew up watching the show in which kids raced through an obstacle course in search of treasure.

"Bringing back Legends for Quibi is a dream come true," executive producer Scott A. Stone said in a statement shared with E! News. "I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn't be more excited."

Legends of the Hidden Temple will join other remakes, like Reno 911, Punk'd, Singled Out and The Fugitive, on the short-form, mobile-only platform. Quibi, as you might remember, is the video startup by former Dreamworks exec Jeffrey Katzenberg. It hasn't exactly taken off yet, but that hasn't kept heavyweight investors like Disney, 21st Century Fox and Warner Bros from investing millions in it.