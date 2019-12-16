Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Nickelodeon
save
Save
share

Quibi is remaking ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ for adults

The reboot could arrive in 2020.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Nickelodeon

Clearly, nostalgia can be profitable. Disney used it to create hype around its Disney+ streaming service, and within a day of launch, Disney+ had more than 10 million subscribers. Now, Quibi is using nostalgia to its benefit. According to a tweet, Quibi is rebooting the once-popular Nickelodeon show Legends of the Hidden Temple.

The revival is supposedly reimagined and full of twists. It will star adults, likely those who grew up watching the show in which kids raced through an obstacle course in search of treasure.

"Bringing back Legends for Quibi is a dream come true," executive producer Scott A. Stone said in a statement shared with E! News. "I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn't be more excited."

Legends of the Hidden Temple will join other remakes, like Reno 911, Punk'd, Singled Out and The Fugitive, on the short-form, mobile-only platform. Quibi, as you might remember, is the video startup by former Dreamworks exec Jeffrey Katzenberg. It hasn't exactly taken off yet, but that hasn't kept heavyweight investors like Disney, 21st Century Fox and Warner Bros from investing millions in it.

Via: E! News
Source: Quibi
In this article: av, business, entertainment, legends of the hidden temple, Millennials, mobile, nickelodeon, Nostalgia, quibi, reboot, remake, show
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

JBL says its solar-powered headphones deliver 'unlimited' listening

JBL says its solar-powered headphones deliver 'unlimited' listening

View
Corsair acquires Scuf's controller business to expand its gaming empire

Corsair acquires Scuf's controller business to expand its gaming empire

View
Google Nest Hub and WiFi are on sale for the holidays

Google Nest Hub and WiFi are on sale for the holidays

View
Intel's latest acquisition is a $2 billion push into AI

Intel's latest acquisition is a $2 billion push into AI

View
The best games for PS4

The best games for PS4

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr