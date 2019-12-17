Apple's new Mac Pro is unsurprisingly easy to repair

It won't shock you to hear that Apple's new Mac Pro is easy to upgrade in many ways -- that's the whole point. But how easy it to service beyond the obvious parts? It's mostly easy, according to iFixit. The DIY repair outfit has torn down the Mac Pro, and it's now clear that many components beyond the memory and PCIe cards are trivial to remove and (if you can track down parts) replace, such as the fans. There are even instructions printed on the hardware for some repairs. This is a system designed for pros who may need rapid turnarounds for fixes, and it shows.
There are some caveats. Most notably, the SSDs are modular but also proprietary, with links to the T2 chip. That's good for IT managers worried about data security, but lousy for owners who might want to upgrade the built-in storage themselves. Thankfully, this is also an expandable tower with card slots and Thunderbolt 3 ports -- there are other ways to add storage.
Apple's repair guides also insist on contacting authorized service centers for fixes you could conduct yourself, although you could ignore them yourself if you're not too worried about the warranty.
This isn't likely a reaction to right to repair bills. It's an acknowledgment that the Mac Pro's target audience might not want to take a machine to an outside technician for help, or seemingly replace half the system just to fix one component. However, it does show that Apple is adept at making easily repairable computers if it wants to.