Image credit: Gearbox
'Borderlands 3' and 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' hit Google Stadia

'Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint'' and its split-screen feature arrive Wednesday.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Gearbox

Google is slowly but surely expanding the number of games available on Stadia, giving you and your friends (thanks to those buddy passes) more titles to play together. It emerged back in August that Borderlands 3 was coming to the game streaming platform, and today's the day you can hop into the looter-shooter on Stadia. Joining Gearbox's game on Stadia is fighting RPG Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

On Tuesday, another major game will be available through the service: Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The tactical shooter will include an intriguing feature on Stadia that should make co-op more intriguing.

Through Stream Connect, you'll be able to see the same thing as your teammates in split screen, with Google's servers taking care of the legwork instead of your own setup. You can see up to three teammates' perspectives at the same time as you coordinate your next moves (and perhaps see if any of them are letting the squad down a bit).

