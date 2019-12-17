'Borderlands 3' and 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' hit Google Stadia

Grab some new games to play across your favorite screens! Borderlands 3, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint are available this week on Stadia.



Check out our blog for additional details https://t.co/gVTMHwZMM7 pic.twitter.com/QJoSWK7Ggw — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) December 17, 2019

On Tuesday, another major game will be available through the service: Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The tactical shooter will include an intriguing feature on Stadia that should make co-op more intriguing.

Through Stream Connect, you'll be able to see the same thing as your teammates in split screen, with Google's servers taking care of the legwork instead of your own setup. You can see up to three teammates' perspectives at the same time as you coordinate your next moves (and perhaps see if any of them are letting the squad down a bit).