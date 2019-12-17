Google resumes Chrome 79 update for Android after fixing data bug

A Google spokesperson said the fixed update is making its way to people's devices within this week and will make affected users' data visible to WebView-based apps again. In this particular scenario, being one of the first to get the update wasn't a good thing: Google said it was able to pause the update's deployment before it reached 15 percent of the users it was supposed to. The spokesperson said in a statement:

"The M79 update to Chrome and WebView on Android devices was suspended after detecting an issue in WebView where some users' app data was not visible within those apps. This app data was not lost and will be made visible in apps when we deliver an update this week. We apologize for any inconvenience."