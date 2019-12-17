Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instagram
Instagram's Layout feature adds collages to your Stories

You can post up to six photos at once.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Mobile
Instagram

Today, Instagram is rolling out new Layout feature that will let you include multiple photos in a single story. When you open the Stories camera and select the Layout option, you'll be able to choose between two and six photos to combine in a grid-based collage.

Layout is the latest in a string of updates Instagram has brought to Stories. Last month, it offered to seamlessly transfer your Stories into your Facebook Dating profile, and it started testing music-heavy clips called Reels. It has also added a Create mode that looks a lot like Snapchat and revamped the Explore section to include Stories.

Stories are an increasingly important part of Instagram, and while many of the new changes mimic Snapchat, Tik Tok, even Tinder, users don't seem to mind.

Via: 9to5Mac
Source: Instagram
