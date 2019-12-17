Mercedes EQA teaser reveals an electric counterpart to the GLA

The design may disappoint those who were hoping for a truly small electric Merc (the EQ Fortwo doesn't count). However, it could also be pleasing to those who want an electric SUV with a tri-star badge but feel the EQC is out of their price range. The GLA is one of Mercedes' most affordable models in North America, after all, and even the usual electrification premium could make its EV equivalent decidedly more affordable than the $67,900 EQC.

Meet the #EQA: the #electric brother of the #GLA combines off-road features and the latest assistance systems with local #emissionfree driving pleasure, high efficiency and convenient charging management. It will be presented in 2020. https://t.co/qKzdLAa7Ou#switchtoEQ pic.twitter.com/ZTiP83cIlt — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) December 17, 2019