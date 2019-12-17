'Narcos: Mexico' returns for its second season on February 13th

Only a handful of cast members are known to be coming back so far, including Diego Luna (Gallardo), Scoot McNairy (the narrator) and Teresa Ruiz (Bautista). We wouldn't be surprised if there are more, but those who've watched the series and know their history are well aware that some characters won't come back regardless of their fates. This is a series where things don't always end well for the 'good guys,' and that's part of the appeal.

