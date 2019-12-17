NBC's Peacock streaming service may charge $10 for ad-free viewing

NBC hasn't confirmed the potential new pricing, although you won't have long to find out when it's expected to detail Peacock's cost on January 16th.

The variable tiers would make sense. A free option (even if it's tied to cable service) may be needed to lure customers either wary of a single-network service or suffering from subscription fatigue. Simultaneously, there will likely be customers who insist on an ad-free experience and are willing to pay for the privilege. This three-pronged approach could give Peacock the widest-possible audience, even if its success is still far from guaranteed.