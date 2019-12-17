Segway-Ninebot adds electric scooter, moped options

Ninebot acquired Segway and its personal transports a few years ago, but now their combined transportation aspirations are growing up with two devices announced at an event in China ahead of CES 2020. The Ninebot eMoped and eScooter can both carry riders for miles and will come in a range of models to suit different needs.

The eMoped (above) is described as a "smart electric bike" that comes in three versions, with a keyless airlock system that lets riders unlock it and take off by unlocking it with NFC. Its storage compartment is big enough to hold one helmet inside, and the high-end C80 model can travel up to 46 miles on a charge with the 24Ah battery inside.