Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

Apple TV+ video game comedy series 'Mythic Quest' debuts February 7th

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' veterans are behind the show.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
33m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Apple

Ubisoft's mysterious Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet will soon see the light of day. Apple has revealed that the video game spoof will debut on February 7th, with all nine episodes of the season available at the same time. The story is the brainchild of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creators Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, and tracks game developers as they "navigate the challenges" of running a major video game.

There are plenty of familiar names attached beyond McElhenney (who also stars as the developer's creative lead) and Day. Philadelphia alumni David Hornsby and Megan Ganz are executive producing, while the cast includes Hornsby as well as F. Murray Abraham and video game actress Ashly Burch (Horizon Zero Dawn and Life is Strange).

Mythic Quest is an unusual addition to the Apple TV+ lineup, which has so far focused mostly on serious dramas and children's programming. It's also unusual among streaming shows -- there have certainly been shows based on games, but it's not often that you see a riff on game development. We wouldn't count on this being the video game equivalent to Silicon Valley, but the creative talent involved is promising.

Source: Apple
In this article: apple, apple tv+, charlie day, entertainment, gaming, internet, lionsgate, mythic quest, mythic quest: ravens banquet, rob mcelhenney, services, streaming, television, tv, ubisoft
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
YouTube's series on AI with Robert Downey Jr. is finally available

YouTube's series on AI with Robert Downey Jr. is finally available

View
Tesla found a loophole that lets it lease cars in Connecticut

Tesla found a loophole that lets it lease cars in Connecticut

View
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is made for fans, but fails them

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is made for fans, but fails them

View
Car2go will shut down in North America by February 29th, 2020

Car2go will shut down in North America by February 29th, 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr