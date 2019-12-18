Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
Pocket Casts wraps up 2019 with an updated look and 100 top podcasts

An Indigo theme is easier on the eyes without being a hard-to-read Dark Mode.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago in Mobile
Outside of podcast apps from the likes of Apple and Google, or converted music playing options like Spotify and Pandora, Pocket Casts is one of our preferred options for multiplatform listening. In its latest mobile version -- available now on Android and soon on iOS for free with some premium subscription options -- there are some tweaks that change how it looks and give listeners more control over how it works.

Now users can customize the bottom toolbar of the Now Playing screen, with the ability to choose which settings are available right away (from options like a Cast button, Share Podcast, Sleep timer and the like) and which ones are hidden in the more menu. It's also added a quick tab slider that makes it easier to see where show notes are while you're listening, while the Up Next list has been moved to its own screen so it has more room and it's easier to see what's going on with each episode in it.

A change to the UI that I appreciated in the midst of dark mode mania is an "Indigo" theme that has some dark background elements mixed in with off-white segments that make it easy to read in all kinds of lighting situations without burning my retinas out.

Last but not least, like everyone else Pocket Casts is listing its 100 top shows of the year, in order of what users subscribe to the most. From its site you can quickly scroll through and queue any of them, or even download an OPML to import every single one in any podcast app of your choice. Of course, you can guess what our suggestions are (Engadget, The Morning After).

Source: Pocket Casts Top 100, Pocket Casts Blog
In this article: 2019, android, gear, iOS, mobile, pocket casts, podcasts
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
