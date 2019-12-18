Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Blizzard
'Warcraft III: Reforged' arrives on January 28th

Blizzard has promised a complete refresh of the strategy game.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
25m ago in AV
Comments
Blizzard announced Warcraft III: Reforged just over a year ago, promising a top-to-bottom refresh of the landmark real-time strategy title and its Frozen Throne add-on. Now, we know when it's going to land. The game, which features seven single-player campaigns spanning more than 60 missions, plus a total graphics and audio overhaul, releases on January 28th in the US, and on the 29th in the UK.

That's a little later than Blizzard's original timeline of "sometime in 2019," but it's a minor delay that most fans will likely forgive it for. As Blizzard said in a blog post, "As always, our goal is to honor the high standards you hold us to."

Pre-orders are open now at $30 for the game, or $40 for the Spoils of War Edition, which includes skins and extras for Warcraft III as well as other Blizzard games such as Overwatch and Diablo 3. Will the release ignite interest and demand for a new Warcraft game? It could well be that Blizzard is testing the waters...

Source: Blizzard
In this article: av, Blizzard, Frozen Throne, gaming, refresh, revamp, Warcraft, Warcraft III: Reforged
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
