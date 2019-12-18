'Warcraft III: Reforged' arrives on January 28th

That's a little later than Blizzard's original timeline of "sometime in 2019," but it's a minor delay that most fans will likely forgive it for. As Blizzard said in a blog post, "As always, our goal is to honor the high standards you hold us to."

Pre-orders are open now at $30 for the game, or $40 for the Spoils of War Edition, which includes skins and extras for Warcraft III as well as other Blizzard games such as Overwatch and Diablo 3. Will the release ignite interest and demand for a new Warcraft game? It could well be that Blizzard is testing the waters...