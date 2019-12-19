Battle royale brawler 'Darwin Project' gets full release in January

Scavenger Studio's Darwin Project made waves at Microsoft's E3 conference all the way back in 2017. It's been sat in Xbox Game Preview ever since, and despite going free to play in 2018, there's not been a whole bunch of activity around the battle royale brawler. Until now, as Scavenger has announced it's getting a full release in January 2020, which will also see it -- to the delight of the 3.6 million players the game has already attracted -- make its way to PlayStation 4.