BMW now has 500,000 EVs on the road

500,000

...electrified BMW Group vehicles have been sold. Statistically, one every four minutes. And counting.#NextGenJoy pic.twitter.com/FVEIf5O8yx — BMW (@BMW) December 19, 2019

The news follows similar landmark announcements from Nissan, which this year topped 400,000 sales of its electric Leaf, and Tesla, which sold 97,000 vehicles during the third quarter of 2019 alone. BMW says its next goal is to have one million EVs on the road within just two years, by which point -- if these figures are anything to go by -- EV ownership will be considerably more mainstream.