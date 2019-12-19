Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: BMW
BMW now has 500,000 EVs on the road

The carmaker says it's aiming for a million by 2021.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
Transportation
BMW

The number of electric vehicles on the road is growing exponentially. While it might have previously taken BMW three years to shift 100,000 models, the carmaker has now announced it's since sold five times that number -- 500,000 -- in the same amount of time, marking not only a major milestone for the brand, but for the EV market overall.

The news follows similar landmark announcements from Nissan, which this year topped 400,000 sales of its electric Leaf, and Tesla, which sold 97,000 vehicles during the third quarter of 2019 alone. BMW says its next goal is to have one million EVs on the road within just two years, by which point -- if these figures are anything to go by -- EV ownership will be considerably more mainstream.

Source: BMW
