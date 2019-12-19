Chipotle is redesigning its restaurants to better serve mobile orders

Rather than place all of the pickup orders on a crowded shelf, Chipotle will test walk-up windows and pick-up portals. The details are still vague, but Chipotle says the changes will make it easier for digital customers to receive their food.

You might see the new layouts popping up in Chicago, Cincinnati, Phoenix, San Diego and Newport Beach, California. Chipotle will tests its "evolved design" in new restaurants, including an urban storefront, a standalone restaurant with a Chipotlane and an end cap unit with a Chipotlane. It will also retrofit two existing locations.

With any luck, Chipotle will get its burrito-delivering drones flying in more places soon, too.