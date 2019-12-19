Latest in Gear

Image credit: Huel
Meal replacement startup Huel brings its 200-calorie snack bars to the US

You can buy the bars in chocolate and salted caramel flavors.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
58m ago in Food and Drink
Huel

If you find yourself constantly without time to prepare food, there's a new "healthy" option when it comes to nutritional snacks. Huel, the British-equivalent of Soylent, is launching its snack bars in the US. Starting today, you can purchase the company's v3.1 snack bars through its website. They're available in two flavors, chocolate and salted caramel, with a single order of 30 bars priced at $62.22. You can also buy 30 bars for $56 if you sign up for Huel's subscription service. That works out to $2.07 and $1.87 per bar respectively.

Huel claims the bars are "a filling, delicious and nutritionally complete snack." And at first glance, they have a lot going for them. Each bar contains 200 calories and 27 vitamins and minerals, including iron, calcium and zinc. The company also says they're made from high-quality and sustainable plant-based ingredients like oat flour, pea and brown rice proteins and flaxseed powder.

Huel Bar v3.1

But like most snack bars, the amount of added sugar is a concern. A single Huel chocolate bar includes seven grams (1.4 teaspoons) of added sugar, while one salted caramel bar contains 8 grams (1.6 teaspoons) of added sugar. The American Heart Association recommends men keep their daily added sugar intake below 36 grams (nine teaspoons). Women, meanwhile, should try to consume less than 25 grams (six teaspoons) per day. Obviously, the occasional bar won't hurt. But when it comes to sugar, less is always more.

Consumers in the US also have a lot of options when it comes to nutritional bars. Earlier this year, Soylent started selling its 100-calorie "mini-meal" bars. And there are even bigger players like RxBar, which is owned by Kellogg. But then again, more choice never hurts consumers.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: Huel
