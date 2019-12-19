Samsung's next foldable phone could be this RAZR-like clamshell

This leak also reveals a couple of new features on Samsung's next foldable. Much like the $1,500 RAZR, this device also benefits from an outer notification screen but in a much smaller serving. Next to that you'll see a pair of rear cameras (the RAZR only has one) plus an LED flashlight. There's a volume rocker along the top right side of the phone, followed by what's likely a fingerprint reader. It's unclear whether this clamshell has inherited the Galaxy Fold's dedicated power button, though. We'd also like to get a closer look at this hinge design -- it appears more rounded than what the RAZR packs.

Wang didn't share further detail, but assuming that this prototype is legit, it'll be interesting to see how Samsung will position it as a product. Will it be a full-on flagship to match its pricey foldable panel? Or will it take a page out of the RAZR's book and opt for a more efficient mid-range chipset? Either way, chances are this will be a slightly more affordable alternative to the $2,000 Galaxy Fold (or the $2,400 Huawei Mate X, for that matter). And as our very own Chris Velazco found out, such clamshell form factor may win over more consumers' hearts -- at least until they see the prices, anyway.