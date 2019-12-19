Latest in Gear

Tell us how Sony’s novel Xperia 1 phone works for you

If you bought this uniquely-proportioned handset, we want to know how things are going.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
1h ago in Mobile
Senior editor Chris Velazco's first experience with the Sony Xperia 1 was a mixed bag -- while the handset featured a gorgeous 4K HDR OLED screen and a speedy Snapdragon 855 chipset, its 3,300mAh battery was underwhelming and the speakers didn't do justice to the viewing experience. While the 6.5-inch panel and 21:9 aspect ratio made for easy split-screen multitasking, the inclusion of a vibration motor was distracting and the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack was (as usual) disappointing. In the end, Chris gave the adventurous device a decent, but not outstanding, score of 76.

If you purchased the Xperia 1, how did you feel about this non-traditional handset? What kind of battery life did you get? Did you find it good for most tasks, or just media viewing? And were you also annoyed with the vibration motor? Tell us all the ins and outs of this niche phone with a user review on the Sony Xperia 1 product page! Your review helps fellow readers make their own buying decisions -- and could be included in an upcoming user review roundup article.

Note: As always, the comments to this post are off. But we'd love to hear your thoughts and opinions on our Sony Xperia 1 product page!

