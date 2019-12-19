Wirecutter's best deals: Save $50 on Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds

Street price: $265; deal price: $134

Typically $265, this is a great drop to $134 on an 8-piece version of our runner-up home security system. This kit includes a base station, keypad, motion sensor, panic button, and four entry sensors. Whether you're looking to implement a new security system or replace a Ring system in the midst of security uncertainty, this deal is a great chance to pick up an all-inclusive system to get started with SimpliSafe.

The runner-up in our guide to the best home security system, Simplisafe offers easy and reliable monitoring. Wirecutter Staff Writer Rachel Cericola wrote, "If you're a Google Home owner, if you want a more attractive-looking system, or if you just don't want to put security in the hands of Amazon (Ring's parent company), SimpliSafe is a flexible, affordable, and easy-to-use live-monitoring security option. It's one of the best systems we've tested, with customizable alarm triggers and consistent monitoring response times. We also found it easy to set up, scalable to small and large homes, and configurable with a variety of accessories, from entry and motion detectors to fire and CO sensors to leak and temperature sensors. SimpliSafe also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to arm and check the system using only voice commands. It doesn't work with many third-party smart-home devices, though, and it isn't very useful without a monitoring subscription."

Street price: $50; deal price: $31

Down to $31 from Amazon, this is a great deal on a pair of already very affordable earbuds we like. The budget pick in our earbuds guide, the Marshall Mode In-Ear Headphones offer the best sound for an option under $100. This $19 drop is a great chance to pick up a pair for yourself or as a great-sounding gift; deals on these earbuds are few and far between, so take advantage of it while it lasts.

Usually priced for $50, the Marshall Mode earbuds are the budget pick in our guide to the best earbuds. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Lauren Dragan wrote, "If you want great-sounding earbuds under $100, we love the Marshall Mode. These earbuds fit all of our testers well, and they have a mellow, full sound with a mildly but pleasantly boosted low-frequency range. This pair is well-suited to all kinds of music but especially shows off its skill with rock and hip-hop. Although the Mode lacks the precision and sense of space of our top picks, none of the similarly priced competitors we tested were able to best it."

Street price: $160; deal price: $110

This drop to $110 in both the blue and red finishes is an all-time low for a new pair of the Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds. Their non-active counterpart in the same line, the 65t, has fallen in price significantly with the release of the Elite 75t, and that new release is likely driving the downward trend in price for this model too. If you like either color, this deal is a great chance to get our top pick at a price more comparable to our other picks.

The top pick in our guide to the best workout headphones, the Jabra Elite Active 65t are the most comfortable option available. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Lauran Dragan wrote, "We love the Jabra Elite Active 65t because this pair has everything we expect in the best workout headphones and then some. The earbuds are comfortable, they stay put during even the most high-impact moves, they're very sweat-resistant (with an IP56 rating), they have easy-to-use controls, they sound great, and they offer long enough battery life for even marathon exercise sessions. Even better, they sound clear on phone calls, charge quickly, and come with an impressive two-year warranty against sweat and dust."

Street price: $145; deal price: $100

The Dash Robot, a robot toy we love for kids interested in STEM, is back down to $100, matching previous deals we've seen. While not the lowest price we've seen this for this programmable robot, it's still a solid discount on a pick we've seen fluctuate wildly in price over the past few months. Just in time for the holiday season, this deal is good chance to pick up a fun robotic friend.

In our guide to the best learning toys and STEM toys, the Dash Robot is our smaller STEM robot pick. Wirecutter Editor Courtney Schley wrote, "The small, Cyclopean robot (Dash is about six and a half inches high and weighs under two pounds) is Bluetooth-enabled, rechargeable, and rolls agilely on three wheels in response to voice cues or app-based commands from an Android or iOS device. Five included apps let you manipulate, program, design new behaviors, and play music with the robot. Younger kids can use an intuitive app called Path to draw a route for Dash to follow around the room, dropping in pictorial commands for the robot to make sounds, dance, flash lights, and perform other actions. Along the way, kids learn how to account for obstacles and to map their 3D environment onto a 2D drawing."

