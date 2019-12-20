Audio-Technica's ATH-CKS5TW earbuds offer stellar battery life at a decent price

The design of the ATH-CKS5TW is an evolution of the previous model. The aesthetics are similar, with a mix of matte plastic and metallic accents. However, for the ATH-CKS5TW, the buds are circular, coming to a point at the back edge. This design element forms a small flat area where the charging connectors are located. Up top, there's a single button on each earbud near the front, and microphones on the bottom. There are also removable "3D loops" or wings to help keep each earbud in place. Those only come in one size, though, so they may not work for you. Like most of the competition, Audio-Technica included four sizes of silicone tips so that you have some options for finding the best fit.

The earbuds themselves are big. Going from the Jabra Elite 75t to these is a massive increase in overall size. They're also thicker, and the arm/extension that goes into your ear is slightly longer than some models I've tested. All of this combines for one thing you don't want in your true wireless earbuds: to have them stick out from your head like some sort of weird antennae.

The included charging case isn't the smallest I've seen, but it's not unnecessarily large either. It's still small enough that you could easily tuck it in nearly any pocket. Plus, three LEDs on the front give you a ballpark figure of how much battery is left in the case. Audio-Technica doesn't specify a percentage range for each light, but hey, it's better than nothing. The case also charges with USB-C, because it's almost 2020 and that's the way things should be.

For the onboard controls, the button on the left earbud handles volume. Press once to increase the volume, press twice to lower it. On the right, a single press will play/pause the audio. A double press will skip tracks ahead, while a triple press will skip tracks backwards. The button on the right is also used to answer, reject and end calls. Basically, volume control is one side, and track (and phone) control is on the other.

The formula is slightly different from other earbuds I've tested, but it didn't take me long to get the hang of it. Plus, the controls work well, so Audio-Technica saved me the frustration of fighting with the buds every time I want to make an adjustment. The only issue is there's no way to summon a virtual assistant on the ATH-CKS5TW. If you want to do that, you'll have to reach for your phone, or have a hands-free feature activated -- not to mention your connected device within shouting distance.

Another key feature the ATH-CKS5TW lacks is automatic pausing. A number of true wireless models omit this still, especially ones that cost less than $200. It's not a deal-breaker, but if you're like me and used to having it, the omission can get annoying quickly. You can't simply remove one bud and have a conversation, unless you're content to speak over whatever is still playing in your ear. Transparency mode? That's missing here, too. What's more, these earbuds don't turn off after a period of inactivity. They will, at least, automatically disconnect after you put them in the case.

Audio-Technica does have a companion app for its wireless headphones, but the software is extremely limited. Basically, it offers media controls for whatever you're listening to alongside battery percentage for the earbuds and the audio codec that's active (AAC or SBC). When it comes to settings, you can choose to have the earbuds automatically select that codec or specify one or the other. The only option for customizing the on-board controls is to switch them wholesale from one side to the other -- which might be helpful if you're left-handed. You can also turn voice prompts off if you find that sort of thing to be annoying. And that's it, aside from the product guide that gives you the lay of the land.