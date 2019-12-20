Latest in Gear

Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Chrome users can control media from a centralized toolbar button

You don’t have to swap tabs to pause or skip tracks anymore.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

One of the more frustrating aspects of modern web browsing is that it's easy to forget which tabs have videos or songs playing. This makes it difficult to pause your media quickly when you have to answer a call or pay close attention to an email. The latest Chrome update will help to fix that by adding a new button that gathers all the media playing in your browser and displays play, pause and skip buttons for each one.

Chrome Media Control Button

A button with three lines and a music note now sits on the toolbar. Simply click that and all of your media will appear drop down boxes. Controls for YouTube videos even have preview images so you can tell what you're pausing or playing at a glance. It would be nice if music and podcasts had the same visual touch, and a play bar scrubber would be useful, too. If there's an audio file or video that you don't need to control, you can hit the X button in the upper right corner of the box and it will disappear until you reload the tab that it lives on. The new feature is similar to the play controls in Android's notification shade and in the Chrome OS notification center.

This feature was previously available in Chromium test builds, but Google released it today as part of Chrome version 79. Not everyone has the feature yet, so it seems like the rollout is still in progress.

In this article: av, chrome, chromium, gear, google, internet, personal computing, personalcomputing, web browser
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Flickr owner: We need more paying subscribers to keep this going

Flickr owner: We need more paying subscribers to keep this going

View
Stanford upgrades its driverless DeLorean for better drifting

Stanford upgrades its driverless DeLorean for better drifting

View
CDC: Vitamin E acetate is 'closely associated’ with vaping lung injuries

CDC: Vitamin E acetate is 'closely associated’ with vaping lung injuries

View
EVgo is adding Tesla connectors to its fast charging stations

EVgo is adding Tesla connectors to its fast charging stations

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr