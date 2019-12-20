Google Stadia achievements are live on the web, but not in the app

🔔 Our achievement system is here and you will now receive notifications when playing on desktop, laptop, and TV. You can view your full achievement list on web, including all the ones you've earned since you began playing Stadia. pic.twitter.com/VX7cGg9K9k — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) December 20, 2019

If you're concerned facing an empty achievement list despite already plowing through dozens of hours of Destiny 2, fret not: Google has been tracking achievements, and those you've earned should already be on the lists. You'll also be able to show off your achievements (or hide them via the privacy settings) and see your friends' accolades on their profiles.

Given that achievements/trophies are a cornerstone of other gaming platforms, it's good that Google didn't wait until too long after launch to make them available. At the very least, it should be easier for you to see how close you are to 100 percent completing a given game.