Motorola's foldable Razr delayed due to high demand

We hope you weren't too excited about pre-ordering the revamped, foldable Motorola Razr on December 26th. The company announced today that it's slightly delaying the phone's pre-order and launch timing due to significant consumer demand. We don't know when, exactly, you'll be able to secure your Razr, but Motorola says it doesn't "anticipate a significant shift from our original availability timeline."

It's a bit strange that Moto didn't foresee high demand for the Razr-- perhaps the company thought phone's high $1,500 price would only attract a small portion of consumers . After all, it's running a fairly old mobile Snapdragon 710 CPU, and its cameras and battery capacity pale in comparison to other premium smartphones. But I suppose many people are willing to overlook those flaws to get a sleek, foldable phone that fits into the slimmest of jeans.

Here's Motorola's full statement about the delay: