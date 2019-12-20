Steam's Winter Sale includes award-winning games 'Sekiro' and 'Disco Elysium'

As always, Steam has bundled the sale with an activity where you can earn rewards, and it's thankfully much less complicated than the summer event's Grand Prix. Steam will reward you with tokens whenever you buy games from the Winter Sale or complete quests, such as adding titles to your wishlist and joining a chatroom. You can use then those tokens to grab holiday-themed chat stickers, chatroom effects and emoticons. And in case you manage to collect 5,000 tokens, you can even redeem a $5 coupon, which you can use until January 3rd, 2020, a day after the event ends.

