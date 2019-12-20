Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Steam
Steam's Winter Sale includes award-winning games 'Sekiro' and 'Disco Elysium'

The event will end on January 2nd.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
24m ago in Internet
Steam

Steam is, once again, poised to make a dent on your holiday budget. Valve's gaming platform has launched its Winter Sale for the year, and it includes some of the most popular titles for 2019. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which won Game of the Year at the recent Game Awards, is now available for 35 percent less. You can also get detective RPG Disco Elysium, another Game Awards winner for several categories, for 20 percent less than its original price. The other notable titles on sale include Red Dead Redemption 2 (20 percent off) and Star Wards Jedi: Fallen Order (17 percent off) -- there are also a lot of older games on sale with much bigger discounts.

As always, Steam has bundled the sale with an activity where you can earn rewards, and it's thankfully much less complicated than the summer event's Grand Prix. Steam will reward you with tokens whenever you buy games from the Winter Sale or complete quests, such as adding titles to your wishlist and joining a chatroom. You can use then those tokens to grab holiday-themed chat stickers, chatroom effects and emoticons. And in case you manage to collect 5,000 tokens, you can even redeem a $5 coupon, which you can use until January 3rd, 2020, a day after the event ends.

Source: Steam
