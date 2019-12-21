Latest in Gaming

Image credit: 343 Industries/Microsoft
'Halo: Combat Evolved' remaster for PC enters public testing in January

It'll include many of the perks of 'Halo: Reach.'
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Personal Computing
343 Industries/Microsoft

Now that Halo: Reach has kicked off the launch of Master Chief Collection for PC, what's next? A return to basics, apparently. The team at 343 Industries now expects to start public testing for the anniversary PC version of the original game, Halo: Combat Evolved, in January. It should incorporate "many" of the same upgrades that came to Reach, including visual touch-ups, support for modern displays (such as different aspect ratios) and player customization. This won't just be a straightforward Xbox conversion.

The developers also believe that Halo 2 is "not far" behind with similar upgrades, and has teased early work on adapting Halo 3.

There's still a lot of work left to do before the reworked Master Chief Collection is finished, but 343 is establishing a clear theme with its updates. It wants to offer a comprehensive remaster that includes many of the things Halo veterans are used to, including custom maps. For that matter, this could also make up for the Xbox MCC's messy release.

Source: Halo Waypoint
343 Industries, games, gaming, halo, halo combat evolved, halo combat evolved anniversary, microsoft, personal computing, personalcomputing, video games
