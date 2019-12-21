'Halo: Combat Evolved' remaster for PC enters public testing in January

The developers also believe that Halo 2 is "not far" behind with similar upgrades, and has teased early work on adapting Halo 3.

There's still a lot of work left to do before the reworked Master Chief Collection is finished, but 343 is establishing a clear theme with its updates. It wants to offer a comprehensive remaster that includes many of the things Halo veterans are used to, including custom maps. For that matter, this could also make up for the Xbox MCC's messy release.