NBC's Peacock streaming service might include live video

Most notably, one of the sources claims you won't get the full series of The Office (and possibly other shows) if you stick to the free tier. While that's unfortunate if you're hoping to avoid paying for yet another streaming subscription, it could make sense from a business standpoint. NBC not only has to recoup the $500 million it used to buy The Office, but give subscribers a reason to pay besides eliminating ads. Peacock will have originals, but they might not be enough.

NBC has so far declined to comment.