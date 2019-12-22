Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: ti-ja via Getty Images
After Math: That's not how this is supposed to work

This week in, "Wait, what?"
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
2h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Like burritos stuffed with french fries or labradoodles, the last few days have been just entirely too much. Politics aside, we were treated to Uber setting up a litigious warchest, Chipotle reinventing the drive-thru, and the debut of Soylent's successor. Check out the weirdest headlines to cross Engadget's newsdesk this week.

PBS is now available on YouTube TV

The Public Broadcasting Service was founded in 1969 and has been backed by the tax-paying citizenry every year since. Today more than 100 of the publicly-funded television stations are available for viewing on YTTV -- assuming you have $50 a month to throw towards the subscription.

Meal replacement startup Huel brings its 200-calorie snack bars to the US

If I squeeze the bridge of my nose any harder my doctor says I'm going to cause permanent nerve damage. Just eat a goddamn salad, guys. You don't need to hack your nutrition.

Congress is raising the minimum smoking and vaping age to 21

This is going to wreck the narrative continuity of '80s movies for an entire generation. Breakfast Club will never be the same.

Chipotle is redesigning its restaurants to better serve mobile orders

Chipotle reinvented the take-out window. Now you don't even need to go into the restaurant to get diarrhea. Bonus points because of course this place is next door to a UFC Gym.

Uber sets up $4.4 million fund to settle federal sexual harassment probe

I don't know who needs to hear this but Uber just straight up set up a multi-million dollar legal fund for all of the sexual harassment cases it figures to be facing in 2020. For real, just take the subway and carry a flare gun like Angelina Jolie.

