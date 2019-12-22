Latest in Gear

Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls
save
Save
share

Boeing Starliner is the first US-made crew capsule to land on the ground

It's the highlight of a mission that didn't go according to plan.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Space
Comments
103 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The inaugural Starliner test flight didn't go according to plan, but it still made a little bit of history. Boeing's spacecraft landed safely at New Mexico's White Sands Missile Range at 7:58AM Eastern, making it the first US-made, crew-ready capsule to touch down on solid ground. Previous capsules from the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs all landed in the sea. This capsule didn't have any humans aboard (the test dummy Rosie doesn't count), but this is still a watershed moment.

Starliner didn't dock with the International Space Station as planned, but it still collected ample amounts of data across the flight, including Rosie's insights as to how humans would fare during a trip. The team likely collected about 85 to 90 percent of what they were looking for, Boeing's Jim Chilton said during a post-touchdown briefing. The mission team previously said it was confident it could fix the mistake that prevented the docking.

Just what happens next is uncertain. Boeing and NASA said during the briefing that they still expected a crewed flight in 2020, but that they wanted to review data before deciding the next course of action. There are still more dry runs to go, including an in-flight abort test to complement the launch abort test from November. While NASA is eager to reduce its dependence on Russian spacecraft to transport astronauts, it also wants to ensure that vehicles like Starliner and SpaceX's Crew Dragon are trustworthy before there are people aboard.

Source: NASA (Twitter), Boeing Space (Twitter)
Coverage: TechCrunch
In this article: boeing, capsule, gear, nasa, space, spacecraft, spaceflight, starliner, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
103 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Online bulletin board inventor Randy Suess dies at 74

Online bulletin board inventor Randy Suess dies at 74

View
NBC's Peacock streaming service might include live video

NBC's Peacock streaming service might include live video

View
Watch Boeing's Starliner attempt a landing starting at 6:45AM ET

Watch Boeing's Starliner attempt a landing starting at 6:45AM ET

View
'Halo: Combat Evolved' remaster for PC enters public testing in January

'Halo: Combat Evolved' remaster for PC enters public testing in January

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr