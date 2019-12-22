Latest in Gear

Image credit: Lu Qijian/VCG via Getty Images
save
Save
share

China internet rules call for algorithms that recommend 'positive' content

It wants automated systems to echo state policies.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Politics
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Lu Qijian/VCG via Getty Images

China is once more tightening its grip on internet content, and this time algorithms are in the spotlight. The Cyberspace Administration of China has published upcoming rules that dictate how internet companies manage content, including a push for recommendation algorithms that promote "positive" ideas (read: government policies) while excluding "bad" material. The measure explicitly forbids content that "endangers national security, leaks state secrets, subverts state power [and] undermines national unity." In other words, internet companies can't challenge the political status quo.

The new rules are due to take effect on March 1st, and also call for tighter management of accounts, sign-ups, moderation and "rumors."

Governments have lately stepped up attempts to regulate algorithms, although China's approach is very different than that from other countries. A recent US Senate bill aimed to eliminate bias in algorithms, but China is explicitly advocating bias -- it sees this automated code as a vehicle for the party agenda. The country is clearly concerned that recommendation engines could suggest 'dangerous' material that censors might otherwise catch, and it doesn't want to take any chances.

Via: Wall Street Journal
Source: CAC.gov.cn (translated)
In this article: algorithm, censorship, china, gear, government, internet, politics, recommendations, regulation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Three people sentenced for running $100 million malware crime network

Three people sentenced for running $100 million malware crime network

View
Messaging app ToTok is reportedly a spying tool for the UAE

Messaging app ToTok is reportedly a spying tool for the UAE

View
San Francisco loosens facial recognition ban to allow newer iPhones

San Francisco loosens facial recognition ban to allow newer iPhones

View
'Cats' is getting new special effects while it's still in theaters

'Cats' is getting new special effects while it's still in theaters

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr