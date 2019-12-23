Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Koren Shadmi / Engadget
save
Save
share

Welcome to Engadget's 2019 year in review

It's the end of the year, and... maybe the decade?
Engadget, @engadget
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Koren Shadmi / Engadget

Sponsored Links

With 2020 fast approaching, it's time for our editors to look back on the year in tech. The first three articles of our year in review went live this morning, covering Spotify's big podcast push, the best games of the year and our favorite gadgets. Over the coming days we've got a lot more for you to read.

What's the deal with high-profile streamers leaving Twitch? Is VR finally going to go mainstream now that a Half-Life game is on the way? What's next for the streaming wars? And when did tech CEOs lose their luster?

Depending on who you ask (and let's not get into that whole "there is no year 0" thing), it's also the end of a decade. To commemorate the start of the twenties, we'll be highlighting the tech that has defined the past ten years, and also comparing the gaming landscape of 2009 with that of 2019.

See our year-in-review schedule below, which will be updated with links to stories as they're published.

ENGADGET'S YEAR IN REVIEW 2019

year-in-review 640

  • The best gadgets of 2019
  • Spotify's podcast power play
  • Our favorite games of 2019
  • Tuesday 24th: Streaming won't get cheaper or easier
  • Tuesday 24th: 2020 is VR's make-or-break year
  • Wednesday 25th: The Big Picture
  • Wednesday 25th: Hitting the books
  • Wednesday 25th: The best user reviews of 2019
  • Thursday 26th: How Twitch lost its grip on game streaming
  • Thursday 26th: The worst gadgets of 2019
  • Friday 27th: Apple started giving people what they want
  • Friday 27th: 2019 was the year tech CEOs lost their luster
  • Saturday 28th: This wasn't the year of foldables after all
  • Sunday 29th: The calm before the EV storm
  • Monday 30th: Googles best phone in 2019 was its cheapest
  • Monday 30th: Gaming in 2009 versus 2019
  • Tuesday 31st: The year in cameras
  • Tuesday 31st: Tech that defined the decade
In this article: entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gear, tomorrow, yir2019
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Our favorite games of 2019

Our favorite games of 2019

View
Spotify’s podcast power play

Spotify’s podcast power play

View
The best gadgets of 2019

The best gadgets of 2019

View
Samsung could unveil a Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite very soon

Samsung could unveil a Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite very soon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr