Ford's next Focus RS may be a powerful hybrid

Car suggested that hybrid tech for the rear wheels would not only provide better traction, but improve handling through smarter torque vectoring. It wouldn't be the same as a conventional all-wheel drive system (where one powerplant drives all four wheels), but it would accomplish many of the same goals.

It's not certain when the new Focus RS will be ready, assuming the report is accurate in the first place. The one certainty? It won't come to the US. Ford is still committed to ditching most cars in the country, and the Focus RS is most definitely a car. Still, this could show how Ford handles performance hybrids going forward, whether they're hatchbacks, SUVs or anything in between.