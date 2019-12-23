Believe it or not, the Wii U is getting a 'new' game

The listing was first spotted by Kotaku, and is interesting for a couple of reasons. To start, Drop It: Block Paradise first came out in 2017. If that weren't strange enough, it's been available on the Wii U in Europe, but not North America, since that same year as well. For whatever reason, Drop It: Block Paradise is only now making its way to the US eShop.

According to Wikipedia, a couple of other games came out on the Wii U this year, but there's nothing on the list that really stands out. You never want to say never, but it's likely Drop It: Block Paradise will go down, at least in North America, as the Wii U's final release.

Of course, as far as most people are concerned, the Wii U effectively died in 2017. That year, Nintendo stopped manufacturing the console and released The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, its last first-party title for the system. Everything that's come afterward has been delaying the inevitable -- but surprisingly enough, the Wii U appears to only be mostly dead.