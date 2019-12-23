Pokémon games are available to play on Facebook

Before you ask: there aren't any in-app purchases, at least not at this stage.

The Pokémon Company isn't shy about its goals with producing Facebook titles. This is about making Pokémon games available to "people all over the world" who otherwise couldn't (or wouldn't) play. For Facebook, meanwhile, this is a big boost to an Instant Games platform that only has so many big titles under its belt. You certainly won't put down your Switch in favor of these games, but they could give you a reason to check out Facebook Gaming where you might otherwise ignore it.