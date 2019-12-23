Samsung could unveil a Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite very soon

We have some other reports to chew on, too. WinFuture.de has revealed a slew of specs for the S10 Lite, for instance, that corroborate previous rumors and speculation. The phone will reportedly ship with a 6.7-inch display SuperAMOLED display that has a 2400x1080 resolution and a hole-punch for the 32-megapixel selfie camera. The site also claims that the phone -- which could be a rebranded version of the rumored Galaxy A91 -- will have a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, coupled with a microSD slot that supports cards up to 1TB.

Rounding out the rumored spec sheet is a 48-megapixel primary camera backed up by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 5 megapixel macro. On paper, it's an impressive phone that would easily beat the mid-range Galaxy S10e. According to WinFuture.de, the S10 Lite will be sold for 680 euros (roughly $753), which is roughly the same as what the S10e cost at launch last year.

The Note 10 Lite, meanwhile, will have a similar 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with an Exynos 9810 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, backed up by a microSD slot that supports up to 512GB cards. The phone will also ship with a headphone jack -- yes, Samsung is keeping the 3.5mm dream alive -- and three different 12-megapixel cameras dedicated to everyday shooting, telephoto and wide-angle photography. Like the S10 Lite, these will be complimented by a 32-megapixel selfie shooter tucked away in a hole-punch notch. According to WinFuture.de, Samsung will launch the device for 609 euros (roughly $674) next month in Europe.