Sling TV raises its prices but adds a few more channels

Arguably justifying the increased price, Sling TV added FOX News, MSNBC and CNN's HLN (Headline News) channels to its Sling Blue lineup. What will likely be more of a draw for new customers is the introduction of the company's "Cloud DVR Free" service, which allows users to record up to 10 hours of content with no additional charge.

It's not surprising that Sling TV is raising its prices -- providers are still trying to figure out the right balance between robust options and reasonable prices. Hulu raised its prices twice this year and YouTube TV increased its rates as well. Sony even announced that its PlayStation Vue service would be shutting down on January 31st, 2020. Clearly, lots of viewers aren't satisfied with exclusively on-demand content; they want the ease and simplicity of live TV without the restrictions and headaches of cable or satellite contracts. But all of these price increases are making that dream harder and harder to come by.