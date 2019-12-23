Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Lucasfilm / Disney
What's on TV this week: 'The Mandalorian' season finale

Also: 'You' and 'Lost in Space' season two.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
28m ago in AV
'The Mandalorian' Lucasfilm / Disney

The holiday is throwing a wrench in this week's TV schedule, but no matter what, the highlight this week would be that other Star Wars finale. The Mandalorian is wrapping up its eight-episode run on Friday morning, and that might be the gift I'm looking forward to the most this week. Beyond the flagship Disney+ series, Netflix is bringing a second season of two highly-anticipated shows, You and Lost in Space. Also new this week is Ang Lee's Gemini Man -- you won't get a 120fps copy, but at least you can own it at home in 4K and HDR.

There isn't much new this week in the way of video games or Blu-ray releases, but sports fans can check out college bowl games and a full slate of NBA action on Christmas Day. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Judy
  • Galaxy Express 999
  • Adopt a Highway
  • The Gallows Act II
  • Giant Robo
  • Batman Beyond: Complete Animated Series
  • Demon Pit (Xbox One)
  • XenoRaptor (Switch, Xbox One)
  • Demons With Shotguns (Xbox One)
  • Clocker (Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • Carole & Tuesday (S2), Netflix, 3AM
  • Lost in Space (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Terrace House: Tokyo 2019 - 2020: Part 2, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Crash Landing On You (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. BYU, ESPN, 8 PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM

Wednesday

  • The Gulf, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Wistic, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • Clippers/Lakers, ABC, 8 PM
  • Pelicans/Nuggets, ESPN, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • You (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Tell Me A Story, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • The App, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Bonfire of Destiny (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Fast & Furious: Spy Racers (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Quick Lane Bowl: Pitt vs. EMU, ESPN, 8 PM

Friday

  • The Mandalorian (season finale), Disney+, 3 AM
  • The Gift (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Littlekenney (S8), Netflix, 3 AM
  • LOL: Last One Laughing (season finale), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Servant, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Truth Be Told, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Pick of the Litter, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Snoopy in Space, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Encore!, Disney+, 3 AM
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Forky Asks A Question, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Kevin Hart: Don't Fuck This Up (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Harley Quinn , DC Universe, 9 AM
  • New Order: Decades, Showtime, 7:30 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
  • Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know, Showtime, 9 PM
  • My Days of Mercy, Starz, 10 PM
  • Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State, ESPN, 10:15 PM

Saturday

  • Chocolate, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, ESPN, 8 PM
  • Steven Universe, Cartoon Network, 8 & 8:15 PM
  • The Faces of Family Separation, CBS, 10 PM

Sunday

  • Dublin Murders (season finale), Starz, 8 PM
  • Ray Donovan, Showtime, 8 PM
  • 49ers/Seahawks, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Mavericks/Lakers, ESPN, 9:30 PM
  • The L Word: Generation Q, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Dare Me (series premiere), USA, 10 PM
  • Work in Progress, Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

av, entertainment, gemini man, listings, MustSeeHdtv, The Mandalorian
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
