Image credit: Apple
Apple's App Store holiday giveaway starts today

A new app or game will be on offer each day from December 24th to the 29th.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago in Mobile
Apple

Whether you're a longtime user or you have a new iPhone waiting under the tree, the company is celebrating the holidays with some App Store stocking stuffers. According to 9to5Mac, App Store users in Australia and some Asian countries who navigate to the Today tab are seeing an announcement that Apple will be offering a free download each day between December 24th through the 29th. Engadget's Canadian team already has access to today's free download -- Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, an action RPG from 2018 -- so a wider roll-out seems imminent.

In 2008, Apple launched an app called "12 Days of Gifts," which served a similar purpose. Each day during the 12 Days of Christmas, a free download would be available, spanning songs, apps, ebooks, movies and games. It's been five years since the company discontinued the "12 Days of Gifts," so this apparent revival is a welcome surprise.

The promotion isn't available in the US as of this writing, but that should change shortly. Keep an eye on the Today tab, and check back daily between now and December 29th for a new freebie.

Via: 9to5Mac
