Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: YouTube
save
Save
share

YouTube mobile app now lets you search with your voice while casting

The platform has also rolled out a remote control-like interface to select Android users.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

YouTube

You can now search for videos with your voice on YouTube mobile even while you're casting to a bigger screen. The Google-owned platform has announced the feature, which works on both iOS and Android devices, along with the revelation that it's now possible to watch YouTube in HDR on the PS4 and the PS4 Pro. YouTube's post also talked about the other capabilities it rolled out over the past year. Those include "Who's Watching," a feature that lets you switch between the profiles linked to the device you're watching on, as well as YouTube's debut on Amazon Fire TV devices.

The platform has more cast-related features in the works, as well. German site SmartDroid (via Android Community) has spotted what seems to an experimental feature rolling out to select Android users, which turns the mobile YouTube app into more of a bona fide remote control while you're casting.

At the moment, you can only pretty much use the app to pause, play and adjust the volume while you're casting to a TV. The updated controls, however, show a directional pad that makes it easier to browse videos, and include quicker access to captions and playback quality settings. You'll be able to access those new elements through the volume panel that pops up when you tap on the cast button -- that is, so long as you're one of the users lucky enough to get the feature.

Source: Google Support, SmartDroid
In this article: app, casting, entertainment, google, mobile, YouTube
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Samsung's next foldable phone could have a glass display

Samsung's next foldable phone could have a glass display

View
What's on TV this week: 'The Mandalorian' season finale

What's on TV this week: 'The Mandalorian' season finale

View
Ford's next Focus RS may be a powerful hybrid

Ford's next Focus RS may be a powerful hybrid

View
Congress worries sale of .org could harm non-profits

Congress worries sale of .org could harm non-profits

View
GameStop's $250 1TB Xbox One X deal is as cheap as 4K gaming gets

GameStop's $250 1TB Xbox One X deal is as cheap as 4K gaming gets

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr