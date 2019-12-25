The Fujifilm X100F is on sale at $900

The only thing that's giving me pause, aside from the gentle weeps emanating from my credit card, is the X100V. That's the rumored name of the X100F's successor, and it's apparently going to be announced very soon. Months of reporting from Fuji Rumors has given us a fairly complete picture of the purported new model. As expected, it's said to feature the latest version of Fujifilm's X-Trans sensor (the 26.1-megapixel unit found in cameras like the X-T3), paired with an all-new 23mm lens. It's likely to cost an awful lot more than $900, though, with Fujifilm Rumors recently suggesting it could debut at $1,500 this February.

I've been trapped in a perpetual loop of doubt for years now. Just before the X100F was announced I wanted to pull the trigger on the then-discounted X100T, but decided to wait. Now the X100F is discounted and I have the same problem again. If you're more decisive than me, though, you can grab the X100F on Amazon now.

Buy Fujifilm X100F on Amazon - $900