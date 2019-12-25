Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low
save
Save
share

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 with 5G is coming soon

At least according to a competition page on Samsung Korea's website.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
3h ago in Mobile
Comments
50 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Cherlynn Low

Sponsored Links

A version of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 with 5G is likely to arrive in the coming months, according to the company's Korean website. SamMobile has found a reference to the device on a page on Samsung's Korea website, with the model number SM-T866. It confirms long standing rumors that Samsung had a 5G version of the S6 cooking after a device carrying the name was granted approval by Korea's National Radio Agency.

As SamMobile points out, the listing uses the same picture as for the existing S6, so it's likely that the specs and design won't change too much. Or, you know, that Samsung's page designers weren't given access to an updated image, so did some copy+paste in the hope we wouldn't notice. It's likely that we'll see the tablet drop at some point in the new year, perhaps at that big technology trade show that's hurtling toward us in January.

Via: SamMobile
Source: Samsung Korea
In this article: 5G, FiveGee, Galaxy Tab S6, gear, mobile, S6, samsung
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
50 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Personal computer CPU pioneer Chuck Peddle dies at 82

Personal computer CPU pioneer Chuck Peddle dies at 82

View
Tesla puts a music-making app in your EV

Tesla puts a music-making app in your EV

View
DJI patent imagines a drone that can't fly

DJI patent imagines a drone that can't fly

View
'Fallout 76' hackers wiped out players' inventories

'Fallout 76' hackers wiped out players' inventories

View
Apple's App Store holiday giveaway starts today

Apple's App Store holiday giveaway starts today

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr