Image credit: Will Lipman Photography for Engadget
Sega's Genesis Mini is just $45 today

GameStop's deal of the day is pretty compelling.
Aaron Souppouris, @AaronIsSocial
1h ago in Gadgetry
Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Following years of shoddy third-party consoles, Sega took matters into its own hands and produced a replica console worthy of the Genesis name. The Genesis Mini has everything we look for in a miniature: a faithful design, a great collection of games and solid performance.

It scored 89 in our review back in September, with praise for its large selection of titles, faithful emulation, high build quality and intelligent interface. The only negatives we found were the controllers (they're fine, but we would've liked to see the six-button rather than the three-button controllers) and that some games don't quite hit the mark.

Today, you can find the Genesis Mini at GameStop for $45 -- a huge discount from its RRP of $80, and still 25-percent off the $60 it's been selling for recently. (It's even $5 lower than the best deal we found on Black Friday.) The offer is available online only, and, as it's labeled as "deal of the day," it may not last for too long.

Buy Sega Genesis Mini at GameStop - $45

Source: GameStop
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
