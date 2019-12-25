Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Sony can't build smartphone camera sensors fast enough

That's despite running its plants 24/7 over the holidays.
Aaron Souppouris, @AaronIsSocial
41m ago in Cameras
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Sony is struggling to keep up with demand for its image sensors, according to a Bloomberg report. Although smartphone sales have largely plateaued in recent years, manufacturers appear intent on squeezing an ever-increasing number of cameras into our phones. This has led to a corresponding rise in sensor orders.

The largest manufacturer of these sensors is Sony, which controls over 50 percent of the market by revenue and supplies all of the camera sensors found in modern iPhones. This means, for example, that the company sells four 12-megapixel sensors for each iPhone 11 Pro that Apple makes.

For the second year running, Sony has been operating its chip factories "24/7" over the holidays. Despite that, it's not been enough to keep up. Sony has poured money into increasing its capacity, and is building a new factory that's scheduled to open in 2021, but the head of its Semiconductor Solutions Group, Terushi Shimizu, has already warned that the increased capacity is unlikely to dramatically change the situation. "Judging by the way things are going, even after all that investment in expanding capacity, it might still not be enough," Shimizu told Bloomberg. "We're having to apologize to customers because we just can't make enough."

Source: Bloomberg
In this article: apple, cameras, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, mobile, sony
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

To all the books we hit this year

To all the books we hit this year

View
Sega's Genesis Mini is just $45 today

Sega's Genesis Mini is just $45 today

View
Techno-thriller 'Mr. Robot' ends on a mind-melting high

Techno-thriller 'Mr. Robot' ends on a mind-melting high

View
The Fujifilm X100F is on sale at $900

The Fujifilm X100F is on sale at $900

View
The best of Engadget's Big Picture in 2019

The best of Engadget's Big Picture in 2019

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr