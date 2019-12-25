Tesla puts a music-making app in your EV

Yes, you can save your masterpieces and load them later. It's not clear how easy it is to export music, although you'll at least have a decent sound system if you want to play them for your passengers. You might not want to become too much of a Model 3 maestro as it is -- there isn't an abundance of storage space. Think of this as a way to capture a flash of musical inspiration while you're sitting in the parking lot.

When you buy a @Tesla you can either beat lambos at the traffic lights or... boot up TRAX v0.1 and play the Rugrat theme song 🔥🤷🏽‍♂️⚡️ #Tesla #Model3 #V10 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/dPWQrHAmem — Oliver 'Ov' Ryan (@master_ov) December 24, 2019