AT&T's real 5G comes to NYC and five other cities

As with the earlier rollout, this should deliver meaningful coverage. NYC is virtually blanketed in 5G, for example, while Las Vegas' access expands well past the main city.

The deployment brings AT&T's normal 5G coverage up to 19 cities, and its millimeter wave access to 25 cities. It also underscores AT&T's middle-of-the-road approach to introducing 5G. It's not about to go nationwide with modest speeds like T-Mobile did in December, but it's also determined to fill out coverage in a given city rather than focusing on small but very high-speed rollouts like Engadget's parent company Verizon. Whichever carrier you choose, it'll be a long while before 5G access is truly comprehensive.