Disney+ is coming to Teslas ‘soon’

Disney+ is coming to Tesla's theater mode, at least according to a tweet from CEO Elon Musk. In response to a question about bringing Disney's service to Tesla vehicles, Musk responded "Coming soon." It means that, at some point in the not-too distant future, you'll be able to enjoy The Mandalorian in your car. And that there's another thing you can boast about to your friends who can't watch TV -- while parked -- on their ICI.