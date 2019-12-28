Latest in Gear

Image credit: Travis Scott/YouTube
Tesla's Cybertruck found its way into a Travis Scott music video

This definitely isn't conventional product placement.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
19m ago in Transportation
Travis Scott/YouTube

Tesla likes to brag about racking up sales without a lick of advertising, but it's apparently not averse to some product placement. Rapper Travis Scott has shared the video for "Gang Gang," and the car-centric video includes extensive, conspicuous shots of Scott and crew performing around (and occasionally using) both the Cybertruck and the Cyberquad electric ATV. There's even a Boring Company Not-A-Flamethrower thrown in for good measure -- the supercars in the rest of the clip are practically window dressing in comparison.

It's not clear how the EVs ended up in Scott's video. We've asked Tesla for comment.

There's a good possibility Scott or the producers have a close connection with Elon Musk, though. He's one of the very few people to drive the Cybertruck in public, and Musk has been spotted hobnobbing with Scott and other stars as recently as Christmas Eve. Whether the video spot represents formal product placement or just a favor for a friend, it clearly represents an attempt to build buzz (not to mention more deposits) for the electric truck well before it's available to the public.

Via: Electrek
Source: Travis Scott (YouTube)
Coverage: Kim Kardashian (Instagram)
atv, cyberquad, cybertruck, electric truck, electric vehicle, ev, gear, green, music video, tesla, transportation, travis scott, truck, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
