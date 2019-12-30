Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Ben Blackall/BBC Studios/BBC America
What's on TV this week: 'Doctor Who'

Also: New Year's Eve, 'The Circle,' 'Dracula' and the Golden Globes.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
18m ago in AV
Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan, Tosin Cole as Ryan Sinclair, Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor, Bradley Walsh as Graham O'Brien - Doctor Who Ben Blackall/BBC Studios/BBC America

Our last collection of listings for 2019 looks into the new year, where we'll dive into another season of Doctor Who. Blu-ray and videogame releases largely take the week off, but there's still going to be a lot of new stuff on streaming. Meanwhile, former Sherlock and Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat is releasing a new Dracula series on Netflix this weekend.

Netflix's controversial Messiah series arrives this week, as well as the premiere of its weekly reality show The Circle that's adapting a popular UK show for its worldwide audience. In a blend of social media and the Big Brother show format, contestants all live in the same apartment building, but never meet in person. Instead they interact via profiles that don't have to represent who they really are, all in order to become the most popular influencer and win the game.

If you prefer comedy, Amazon Prime has a new special from Ilana Glazer, while Netflix has prepared its second collection of standup performances titled The Degenerates.

Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Batman Beyond (Complete Series)
  • Trapped

Tuesday

  • The Degenerates (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Neighbor (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Arashi's Diary (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020, ABC, 11:30 PM
  • New Year's Eve Special, NBC, 11:30 PM
  • New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey, Fox, 11 PM

Wednesday

  • The Circle (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Messiah (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Spinning Out (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Ghost Stories, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Wisting, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • The Gulf, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • Doctor Who: Spyfall Part One (season premiere), BBC America, 8 PM
  • Flirty Dancing, Fox, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Georgia, ESPN, 8:40 PM
  • NFL: The Grind (season finale), Epix, 9 PM
  • Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, CNN, 9 PM
  • Almost Family (winter premiere), Fox, 9 PM
  • Vikings, History, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Tell Me A Story, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Thieves of the Wood (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • What is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show, ABC, 8 PM
  • Deputy (series premiere), Fox, 9 PM
  • The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

Friday

  • Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Anne with an E (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Vice Investigates: Disgrace, Hulu, 3 AM
  • All the Freckles in the World, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Bug Diaries (season finale), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Servant, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Truth Be Told, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Disney+, 3 AM
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Harley Quinn , DC Universe, 9 AM
  • New Order: Decades, Showtime, 7:30 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0 (winter premiere), CBS, 8 PM
  • Magnum P.I. (winter premiere), CBS, 9 PM
  • Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 PM

Saturday

  • Chocolate, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Go! Go! Cory Carson (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Dracula (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Titans/Patriots, CBS, 8:15 PM

Sunday

  • The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, NBC, 8 PM
  • Naked & Afraid (season premiere), Discovery, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons (winter premiere), Fox, 8 PM
  • Power (winter premiere), Starz, 8 PM
  • Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM
  • God Friended Me (winter premiere), CBS, 8 PM
  • Ray Donovan, Showtime, 8 PM
  • Bless the Harts (season finale), Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
  • NCIS: LA (winter premiere), CBS, 9 PM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM
  • Family Guy (winter premiere), Fox, 9:30 PM
  • The L Word: Generation Q, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Dare Me, USA, 10 PM
  • Naked & Afraid XL (season premiere), Discovery, 10 PM
  • Work in Progress, Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: av, Doctor Who, entertainment, listings, MustSeeHdtv, The Circle
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
