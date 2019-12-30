What's on TV this week: 'Doctor Who'

Our last collection of listings for 2019 looks into the new year, where we'll dive into another season of Doctor Who. Blu-ray and videogame releases largely take the week off, but there's still going to be a lot of new stuff on streaming. Meanwhile, former Sherlock and Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat is releasing a new Dracula series on Netflix this weekend.

Netflix's controversial Messiah series arrives this week, as well as the premiere of its weekly reality show The Circle that's adapting a popular UK show for its worldwide audience. In a blend of social media and the Big Brother show format, contestants all live in the same apartment building, but never meet in person. Instead they interact via profiles that don't have to represent who they really are, all in order to become the most popular influencer and win the game.

If you prefer comedy, Amazon Prime has a new special from Ilana Glazer, while Netflix has prepared its second collection of standup performances titled The Degenerates.

Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).